Shooting on Ryerson campus leaves one man dead

A man has died in hospital after being shot outside of Ryerson’s Student Learning Centre on Saturday evening.
Police were called to the intersection of Yonge and Gould streets just before 8 p.m.
When police arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Just before 9:30 p.m., Ryerson University sent out a safety alert regarding a police investigation at Yonge and Gould, urging community members to avoid the area.
The homicide unit is currently investigating. Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:
Yonge St + Gould St
– reports of gunshots
– 1 victim located
– @Toronto_Fire o/s
– @TPS51Div o/s
– @TorontoMedics o/s
– victim being transported with life- threatening injuries to hospital#GO580138
^ep2
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 21, 2020