Shooting on Ryerson campus leaves one man dead

(Holly Walker/Ryersonian)

A man has died in hospital after being shot outside of Ryerson’s Student Learning Centre on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Yonge and Gould streets just before 8 p.m.

When police arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Ryerson University sent out a safety alert regarding a police investigation at Yonge and Gould, urging community members to avoid the area.

The homicide unit is currently investigating. Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.