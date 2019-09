A man in his 30s was taken to hospital

A man was stabbed this morning at Allan Gardens. (Menatalla Elnaka/Ryersonian)

A man was stabbed this morning in Allan Gardens and taken to a nearby hospital.

The police arrested a suspect whom they described in a tweet as a Hispanic man, age 45 to 50, 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing silver sunglasses.

Photos taken at the scene show yellow police tape around an area that includes sunglasses and blood on a pathway, beside a bicycle.

The police say the victim is in his 30s.