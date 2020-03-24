Status of spring convocation still unclear for Ryerson University

Other post-secondary institutions have made the decision to postpone convocation to the fall

Image source Ryerson University

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Toronto, the status of Ryerson University’s convocation this coming June is still unknown.

“We are not sure yet,” Ryerson’s Ceremonials Office said in an email. “But we will let all graduating students know as soon as we know.”

No changes have been made to Ryerson’s convocation website since the university shifted to an essential services model. However, according to Ryerson’s COVID-19 page, spring convocation is still set to happen in June and the the university is actively monitoring the situation.

While convocation is still three months away, some Toronto post-secondary institutions have opted to move their upcoming spring ceremonies to the fall.

On Monday, Seneca College made an announcement telling students that the upcoming spring convocation will be postponed to October.

George Brown College made the decision last week.

However, University of Toronto and York University have not made announcements either, stating that they are still monitoring the situation. University of Toronto stated on its convocation website that there may be a possibility of cancellation or postponement.

The City of Toronto declared a state of emergency on Monday, strongly encouraging citizens to stay home. The decision enforces that only essential services are allowed to be open. There is no word when the state of emergency will expire.