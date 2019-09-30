Student homelessness is on the rise, Ryerson Housing and Residence Life says

Socio-economically vulnerable students are prone to get the short end of the stick amidst Toronto’s housing crisis

Photo courtesy booledozer via Wikimedia Commons

Cheyenne Lynn, a recent graduate from the Toronto Film School, was an international student from the United States who was homeless twice in six months and moved seven times after she first came to Toronto in December 2017.

She said her tight budget of $800 per month for rent, compounded by the fact she has a service dog, left her with no choice but to sublet, which can be more affordable.

“At the end of April of last year, that’s the first time I was homeless for a month. Crashing on a friend’s couch sounds like it’s not a big deal, but that means you’re on their schedule,” said Lynn. “You don’t have any of your things; all my clothes were in one friend’s place at Keel station while I crashed in another friend’s place in downtown. A lot of things are taken away from you.”

There is a growing number of Ryerson students who have been experiencing homelessness in recent years as housing prices in Toronto continue to skyrocket

“We are noticing more students disclosing homelessness,” said Valerie Bruce, associate director of Housing and Residence Life at Ryerson.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto has increased almost two-fold in the past decade; it was clocked at $1,293 in 2009, and comes in at $2,300 as of this year, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. data and housing website PadMapper’s Canadian Rent Report.

Cliff Liu, realtor and co-founder of house-hunting website Flat Central, said that the socio-economically disadvantaged students, such as international students, are the most affected by Toronto’s rent crisis.

“It’s the toughest for international students because they don’t have anything — no Canadian credit score, no guarantors or landlord references — and they are here by themselves. Depending on their situation, I do what I can. Sometimes I help them find a guarantor,” said Liu.

Liu said tries to help these students by putting together a great application, which includes outlining their plans for the next four or five years; for students who plan on staying for only a year, he mixes them with another group to present them to prospective landlords in a favourable light.

“Landlords prefer professionals with strong income. A lot of condos in downtown or houses near school in uptown are bought by Asian investors. These landlords ask applicants to pay four to six months’ rent upfront or put a huge deposit. When you’re a student, you don’t have that kind of budget,” said Liu.

Lynn said as the month progressed when she was homeless, she fell into a deep depression due to her precarious living situation and personal issues. She started to fall behind in school, and eventually had to quit her cooking job at Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill.

Lynn also said she developed post-traumatic stress disorder from her homelessness, to the point that she can no longer sleep on couches.

“I was on a couch for two weeks for the second time last October. I don’t sleep on couches anymore. Not even for a little bit,” said Lynn. “I got PTSD when I had to crash on my friend’s the first time. It reminds me of a very, very low place and I don’t ever want to get there again. I swore to myself that I would never be homeless again.”

Sadly, there are some homeless students who end up dropping out of school. Tanya Maier, a single mother, had to drop out of Humber College in 2017 because she couldn’t afford her rent anymore.

“I saw hundreds of places before moving to Toronto from Sudbury in 2016. I looked for over a year,” said Maier, who added that having her daughter made it difficult to find a suitable place to live.

“When I eventually found a one-and-a-half bedroom in Parkdale, for which I paid $1,750 a month, electricity excluded, I settled for something that was way more than I could afford because the landlord was somebody who accepted me. People weren’t willing to rent to a single mom and a student.”

Maier said she was homeless for the first six weeks of school, staying with three different friends and at her sister’s place. “We travelled from a friend’s couch to another friend’s couch. If I couldn’t, we got an Airbnb. We went back home to Sudbury for the weekend because we didn’t have a place to stay, which would mean five to eight hours to drive just one way,” said Maier. “This definitely had a negative effect on me. I fell behind in my studies a lot.”

Although Maier initially received financial support from her ex-husband, she could no longer afford rent when he stopped contributing.

“I couldn’t validate the cost I was spending on my rent and the amount of money I was putting into university and how much debt I was going into. It just didn’t make sense,” said Maier. “The whole experience made me realize that my living situation and where I am in my life are not the same as people around me.”

Bruce said Ryerson Residence Life and Student Care are making progress, as they now have a better understanding on how to help these students.

“We recognized that there was an issue and discussed it with different units on campus because this can happen all the time, and we are now more in the know of who to contact,” Bruce said.