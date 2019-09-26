StudentMoveTO announces largest-ever student transit study

A banner for StudentMoveTO welcomes attendees to of one of the group’s events at Metro Hall in downtown Toronto on Sept. 24, 2019. (Photo by Ethan Jakob Craft/Ryersonian)

Ryerson students with lengthy, complicated commutes will soon get the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Next month, researchers will begin soliciting their responses for what may become the largest-ever survey of student transit in history.

Conducted by StudentMoveTO, a collaborative research partnership led by various academics and city officials, the study will focus on 10 Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area colleges and universities,

including Ryerson, Centennial College, Durham College, McMaster University, Mohawk College, OCAD University, Sheridan College, University of Ontario Institute of Technology, University of Toronto and York University.

StudentMoveTO is seeking to expand the scale and scope of their student transit research with its latest study, titled StudentMoveTO 2.0. The group conducted an initial survey in 2015 of Toronto’s four universities, finding that one-third of Toronto students spend more than an hour commuting to and from school each way. It also found that two-thirds of students say their commute discourages them from attending class.

Announced yesterday at Metro Hall in Toronto, StudentMoveTO’s principal investigator Raktim Mitra said the new study will be the largest and most comprehensive analysis of post-secondary student transportation in the world.

“It’s not 15 researchers coming together to analyze data and write scholarly articles. It’s more than that,” Mitra said of the study, noting that the City of Toronto and Metrolinx — both of which are partners with StudentMoveTO — will receive hard data including commute details, profile information and opinions on transit issues of some of the GTHA’s roughly 600,000 post-secondary students.

Data for the 2019 study will be collected by email starting on Oct. 1st, with students at various colleges and universities being invited to respond through mid-November.