Students upset as discount transit fare ends

Commuters board the subway train at Warden Station on Nov. 20. (Photo by Jenny Zhen)

Ryerson students are expressing frustration over the upcoming cancellation of a program that provides them discounted transit fare.

The Discounted Double Fare (DDF) program offers passengers riding on the GO and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) a $1.50 discount on their fare when transferring between GO and TTC.

Students attending Ryerson University from the GTA often arrive at Union Station via GO, requiring them to transfer onto the TTC to get to campus.

The program agreement is scheduled to end on March 31.

Malek Ali, a Ryerson student who takes the GO train to and from Whitby, said the $1.50 discount, although minor, did make a difference.

“The money adds up and knowing that I’ll have to spend double that number just to make it to class on time really sucks,” Ali said.

During the warmer months, students can plan ahead and walk from Union to Dundas. However, during the winter when the sun sets as early as 5 p.m., the ground is icy and the snow is ankle-deep, taking the TTC for the three stops is a safer option.

“I know people who plan all their classes to fall on just two or three days so they don’t have to commute as often,” said Ali.

The third-year business management student said next year he might have to start doing the same.

GO charges passengers on the length of their trip, with the lowest fare starting at $3.70 and the highest going up to over $15.

The adult fare for the TTC is $3.10.

If a student commutes to school every day by taking the GO and transferring onto the TTC, the end of the DDF program could cost them an extra $400 over the course of the school year.

Nora Hyung said the initiation of the U-Pass, a previously proposed discounted Metropass for full-time university students, would have helped to save students money during transfers.

Daniel Lis, a Ryerson student who has served a term as vice-president education at the Ryerson Students’ Union, told the Ryersonian he is disappointed but not surprised the co-fare would be next on the chopping block. While serving on the RSU executive, Lis was a strong proponent of pushing through the U-Pass.

“During the U-Pass referendum, many GO commuters were concerned that the U-Pass would not be a sound financial choice due to the co-fare offering better savings,” Lis said. “It was my intention during the U-Pass referendum to communicate to GO commuters that the co-fare was likely a temporary program due to the political context around it.

“Now with both the co-fare and U-Pass program being cut by the provincial government GO commuters have unfortunately been left far worse off.”

While Hyung is not worried about herself, since she’s a fourth-year student, she knows too well how expensive transit can get after commuting from Mississauga for four years.

Metrolinx said it will be bringing forward solutions to help customers travel using different methods.

The DDF program, which was funded annually by up to $18.4 million by the province, exceeded its allotted budget each year. In the 2019-2020 year, the program is expected to exceed its budget by $6.7 million.

Metrolinx has covered the shortfall since the program’s launch.

“It gets to a point where you’re just tired of wondering if you have enough to go to school,” said Hyung. “School shouldn’t be this hard to go to.”