Studio floods force Ryerson dance students to temporary practice spaces

Floods in August damaged two Ryerson School of Performance dance studios located in the basement of the Student Learning Centre (Photo courtesy of Severina Chu).

Ryerson dance students are still adjusting after a broken city water main flooded two Ryerson School of Performance dance studios, severely damaging the floors of the spaces in the basement of the Student Learning Centre.

The flood, which occurred in late August 10 days before classes began, delayed the start of classes for dance students and forced relocations, leading to a chaotic first week. While some students may see this as an inconvenience, other students are choosing to be optimistic.

“A very small amount of water caused a huge amount of damage on the wooden floors,” said Caroline O’Brien, the interim chair of the Ryerson School of Performance. “So you want to prevent mold and you want to make sure everything has dried up before you start to rebuild.”

Various classes have been relocated to Kerr Hall West, the Kerr Hall Lower Gym and Podium 250.

The Kerr Hall Lower Gym on Sept. 19, 2019 is covered in temporary flooring material necessary for dance students to safely practice. (Photo courtesy of Severina Chu).

Some first-year dance students said the relocations were overwhelming as they searched for those temporary studio spaces because they were unfamiliar with the school campus, especially with the sometimes confusing layout of Kerr Hall.

Ciara Young, a first-year dance student at Ryerson, said it was stressful because she feared being late for her classes during the first two weeks.

“Considering we don’t know our way around school too well yet,” she said, “we frequently got lost on our way to and from our dance classes.”

Young said that to make it to her classes on time, she and her friends would leave their homes even earlier in the mornings to hunt for the short-term studios.

The temporary rooms, however, are unsuitable for dance classes because they do not have the proper flooring, and there are no mirrors or ballet bars attached to the walls. Five school departments came together, including Campus Design and Construction, the School of Performance and the Dean’s Office, to arrange some quick renovations.

“Dance studios are really specific in how they need to be constructed and what kind of facilities need to be made available,” O’Brien said. “So we had to bring a dance floor into POD 250 and the Kerr Hall Lower Gym.”

The temporary studios, like this one in POD 250 on Sept. 19, 2019, do not have mirrors or ballet bars attached to the walls. (Photo courtesy of Severina Chu).

Many students, on the other hand, are trying to find positives in the situation.

First-year dance student Bianca Campbell said having no mirrors in the studios allows for a different type of learning.

“You’re not watching yourself constantly,” she said. “You have to feel what’s happening with your body instead of correcting your dancing when you see in the mirror that you did something wrong. You have to feel what might be wrong.”

Campbell said that even though a few of her classes were cancelled during the first week of school, it worked out well because students had the chance to transition into the fresh start of university.

“We were really happy that we got that slow introduction to the dance program,” she said. “It was less of a shock on our bodies and minds after summer vacation because it is a really intense program.”

Repairs are currently underway in the SLC but there has been no official word yet on when the School of Performance’s dance studios will be ready for use again.