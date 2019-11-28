Community NewsNews

Support for StarMetro journalists swells as beer money, donuts go around

by Calvin Vuong
In the wake of pre-holiday layoffs, journalists pour out support and solidarity on Twitter

As journalists at Canada’s second-largest news organization prepare for dozens of scheduled layoffs in December, support for their jobs and Canada’s journalism industry has taken Twitter by storm.

On Nov. 19, news broke that the Toronto Star would be shutting down its StarMetro operations by Dec. 20, halting production of five daily papers across Canada, as well as cutting labour at the Hamilton Spectator and the Waterloo Region Record in Ontario. As a result of the StarMetro cuts, over 120 jobs will be lost — a majority of them being journalists, Canadian journalism union Unifor said.

In a Unifor press release, union president Jerry Dias condemned the current situation in Canadian media, calling for Parliament to “save local news.”

“This is a stunning number of layoffs,” Dias said in the statement. “Less journalists means less news coverage.”

While many have decried the layoffs in public, journalists have taken to collection beer funds for their out-of-work colleagues in an act of solidarity, with newsrooms sending gifts of donuts, gift cards and sympathy cards. One beer fund, originally orchestrated by Ryersonian instructor H.G. Watson, amassed at least $2660 within a few hours of going live.

“I used to be a media reporter. Seeing a lot of these layoffs happen and only being able to report on them – and seeing a lot of young journalists laid off – I wanted to do something to help and to make them feel that they’re not alone in this,” Watson said. 

The cancellation of the Metro papers comes as a huge loss for those who relied on print for their news, affecting readers from five major Canadian cities where the free daily is going away: Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Toronto and Vancouver.

Despite the layoffs, the Toronto Star sparked controversy when they listed job postings for journalists with “commitment to TorStar values” and “3 years or more experience at a major daily metropolitan newspaper,” with some on Twitter believing that those jobs could have best been repurposed for the StarMetro journalists being laid off.

But in other newsrooms, journalists continue to look after one another — a sign that while many are expected to lose their jobs, there’s always the comfort of our peers.

