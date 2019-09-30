The cost of hazardous waste disposal at Ryerson has doubled over the past three years

The university has negotiated two contracts to reduce disposal costs

Photo by Justina Barsoum

The university spent $198,562 cleaning up waste to the end of the 2017-18 academic year, compared to the $94,471 spent two years before, according to a June 2019 report to the Ryerson’s Board of Governors.

A spokesperson from Ryerson’s Facilities Management and Development Office (FMD), said the increase is attributed to the “growth of the university and an increase in research.” More hazardous waste leads to an increased cost to dispose of it, according to the spokesperson.

Chemicals, as well as biological and radioactive materials used in academic and research activities, can be classified as a hazardous waste.

The Faculty of Science, Faculty of Communication and Design and the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science are the three predominant users of chemicals, given the nature of their programs and the demands of the curriculum, according to the spokesperson. Ryerson has approximately 500 wet labs which use about 17,000 chemicals in academic and research activities.

“We have comprehensive end-to-end programs for chemicals, biological and radioactive materials that include safe management from the time the hazardous products arrive on campus to the time they are safely disposed of,” said the FMD spokesperson.

While the majority of the costs can be attributed to these academic activities, non-academic activities also produce hazardous waste.

Some examples include the disposal of leftover paint, disposal of empty cleaning agents containers and disposal of propane compressed gas cylinders that power lift trucks, according to the FMD.

Photo by Justina Barsoum

The report mentioned two 2018 incidents during frosh week. In each, students used coloured dye to paint themselves and each other, resulting in spills. They were reported to the province and dealt with in a timely fashion that satisfied both the ministry and City of Toronto.

Ryerson’s Environmental Health and Safety Office (EHS) has implemented controls to prevent future occurrences of a similar nature, according to the FMD spokesperson.

Ryerson is looking to manage the rising costs. In 2018, the EHS negotiated two new contracts with different companies: one for disposal of biological waste with Daniels; and one for the disposal of chemicals and radiological waste with RPR Environmental.

Both contracts are expected to result in lower disposal costs, and according to the spokesperson, will save a projected $80,000 over three years.