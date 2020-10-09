Community NewsIndigenousMonumental ChallengesTop storiesVideos

The life of Egerton Ryerson: from militant Christian to residential school architect

by Deepak Bidwai
written by Deepak Bidwai

Born on 2,500 acres of Indigenous land, the university’s namesake ended up taking nearly everything from them.

This story is part of Monumental Challenges, a series looking at Ryerson, reconciliation, and the issues surrounding replacing names and monuments.

Ryerson was a key architect of the residential school system — a fact some may not know. We look at the history of the university’s namesake, and why people want the statue removed. Behind the beatific statue of the educator stands the legacy of a Christian extremist blinded by feelings of superiority towards Indigenous people and a desire to spread white ‘civilization.’

