The Lizzie McGuire reboot brings me back to my pre-teen days

I’m thankful for Lizzie McGuire’s comeback on Disney+ but also concerned that it’s turning me back into a crazed teen

(Sophie Diego/Ryersonian)

As if I needed another reason to act like a 12-year-old. My fangirl side has somehow, embarrassingly resurfaced — once again taking shape in the form of a love of boy band addiction. All I need now is to get my Tumblr up and running again and I’ll literally be a 12-year-old in a 22-year-old’s body.

While Canadians will remember Family Channel, our American neighbours watched the same beloved shows on Disney Channel. The two worlds collided on Nov. 12 when Disney+ became available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Leave it to Disney+ to come along and rip away the small amount of maturity I had left. How could I resist a platform streaming all the shows my young self loved… I mean, would obsess over. I was attached, invested. I envied the double life of Miley Stewart. I dreamed about living in a hotel, and then a boat, like Zack and Cody. Most of all, I wished I had a cartoon version of myself like Lizzie McGuire. My envy and obsessions of course faded as I grew up. But then a Lizzie McGuire reboot was announced and I was whisked right back into my past life as a Family Channel fanatic and a hardcore fangirl.

For those who don’t know … and I mean, how dare you? … Lizzie McGuire was one of the original Family Channel series. The show follows the life of a girl named Lizzie as she navigates her teenage years with her best friends Miranda and Gordo, her parents and her annoying little brother. Lizzie also had a cartoon version of herself that would occasionally appear in short, funny skits and scenes. I mean, that was the original “#goals” — a cartoon version of yourself. A girl could only dream.

A Lizzie McGuire reboot is the last thing I needed to fuel my nostalgia and fear-of-growing-up. It truly brings me back to the “good old days” of watching Family Channel every evening after school and all weekend long. But it’s also a comforting reminder of the past. And now, my generation can look forward to reliving the memories and watching their teenage idol, all grown up, just like us.

After a series ends, its characters no longer exist. There’s usually no followup or peek into the future of what they become. Although these characters are all fictional, they felt real. Audiences become invested and sometimes feel a personal connection to the characters. Personally, I would have loved a reboot of all the original Family Channel shows. I’d love to know what Raven is doing now, or if Zack and Cody still live on a boat. I’d love to see the state Miley and Lily’s friendship. It’s really cool that viewers will get to see Lizzie all grown up and living on her own, with a career and a man, although sadly it isn’t Gordo.

Though the Lizzie McGuire reboot was not one of the initial releases on Disney+, it is rumoured to come out in 2020. Scarily, that isn’t too far into the future. Meanwhile, as we await the day that we’ll be reunited with our gal-pal Lizzie, we’ll just have to watch every episode of the original series. So, please don’t bother me until 2020, I’ll be in my bed preparing with Disney+, in anticipation for the new Lizzie McGuire reboot.

This is literally what dreams are made of.