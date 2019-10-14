Three recipes to spice up your Thanksgiving leftovers

Because who wants to eat the same thing five days in a row?

Who doesn’t love a good Thanksgiving dinner? Though the food is usually delicious, there tend to be tons of leftovers. As great as it may have been the first time around, eating leftovers every day for the next week can get a bit boring. Here are three recipes to make something completely new from typical Thanksgiving leftovers.



1. Leftover sandwich:

This particular recipe doesn’t have exact instructions. It is really an opportunity for the chef to put their creative culinary skills to the test. All you have to do is collect your favourite leftovers and put the mixture between two pieces of bread. For some extra crunch, butter the outside of the bread and put it in a frying pan at medium heat. Grill both sides like you would a grilled cheese sandwich.



Picture coutesy of mysteinbach.ca

2. Stuffing bites:

Very few ingredients are required for this delicious appetizer or snack. Simply ball up your leftover stuffing and fry the bites. This recipe makes about 12 stuffing bites.

You will need:

2 cups of leftover stuffing

3 eggs

Breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil

Steps:

Beat one egg and add it to the leftover stuffing Mix together evenly Whisk the remaining eggs in a separate bowl Scoop a tbsp of the stuffing mixture and roll it into a ball Roll the ball in the egg wash and then in the breadcrumbs Place the ball on a cookie sheet Repeat with the rest of the mixture Place in the fridge for 5-10 minutes While the stuffing bites are chilling, bring a pot of oil to a boil

Optional: You could wrap them in a thin piece of raw bacon before frying

Gently submerge the bites in the oil until they are golden brown and then remove them Pair them with some leftover cranberry sauce or gravy

Picture courtesy of Naser Chawroka via Flickr

3. Turkey Soup:

A bowl of nice, hot soup is a great way to way to warm up in the cool fall weather. Use your leftover turkey and vegetables to make a delicious soup. Since everything is already cooked, this will be a quick and easy way to use your leftovers. Cut or shred some leftover turkey, add your choice of broth, and bring it to a boil. Then, add any vegetables you’d like. This is a great way to use up your carrots, broccoli, peas or any other ingredients from your Thanksgiving feast.

