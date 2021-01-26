COVID-19In picturesLocal NewsNewsOff CampusOn CampusRyerson NewsStudentsTop stories

Timeline: One year of COVID-19

by Allissa Hibbs
Today marks the unforgettable anniversary of the coronavirus, here are some major events that took place regarding the pandemic since then

th phrase "stop the spread" on a cartoon drawing of smoke
(United Nations/Unsplash)

It has been one year since patient zero was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital after returning from Wuhan, China. Now, social distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks is the new normal for many Ontarians. 

It can be hard to remember everything that happened since COVID-19 turned the world upside down. Here is a timeline of events that lead to where Canada is today. 

empty hospital beds in a row
(Adhy Savala/Unsplash)

February 2020: COVID-19 cases began to rise across different provinces in Canada. 

a brochure for a stay at home order on a desk
(Matt Smart/Unsplash)

March 2020: After the first COVID-19 death in Canada, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. At this time, Canada had more than 100 confirmed cases.

a black world map with red dots all over to signify COVID-19 cases across the globe
(Martin Sanchez/Unsplash)

March 12, 2020: Schools closed for the first time after extended March break.

empty rows of desks and chairs in a school classroom
(MChe Lee/Unsplash)

March 16, 2020: The Canadian government announced that they will be closing the borders to non-Canadians.

a plane descending onto the runway in the evening
(Pascal Meier/Unsplash)

March 25, 2020: Canada released an emergency bill making it mandatory for all returning travellers to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Canada.

a medical professional wears a mask and holds up their hand with a blue medical glove on
(Artem Kniaz/Unsplash)

April 2020: Canada’s chief public health officer suggested that people should start wearing masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and announced the importance of physical distancing.

a surgical pink mask on a desk
(Leohoho via Unsplash)

April 2020: The provincial government ordered non-essential businesses to close in Ontario. Thousands of people lost their jobs. 

a closed sign on the door of a business
(Tim Mossholder via Unsplash)

April 2020: The Canadian government implemented the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, financial support for those who lost their jobs due to workplace closures.

a white hand holds a pair of 20 dollar Canadian bills
(Michelle Spollen via Unsplash)

August 2020: After a summer of lockdowns, businesses began to reopen with new restrictions in place and life seemed a little more normal again. The curve started to flatten.

the door of a store that says open on it
(Artem Beliaikin via Unsplash)

Sept. 23, 2020: The second wave of COVID-19 hit and tighter restrictions were placed on businesses, restaurants and gyms again. Social gatherings were also limited again.

an ipad on a desk with the word "lockdown" written on it
(Elena Mozhvilo via Unsplash)

Dec 2020: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were released and Canada began receiving thousands of doses.

vials of the COVID-19 vaccine placed side-by-side on a desk
(Daniel Schludi via Unsplash)

January 2021: The start of a new year brings hope for us all. Though COVID-19 may not be eradicated for a while, we have to remember to stay safe and protect not only ourselves but everyone around us.

Allissa Hibbs is a fourth-year journalism student and is the video producer for the Ryersonian

