Timeline: One year of COVID-19

Today marks the unforgettable anniversary of the coronavirus, here are some major events that took place regarding the pandemic since then

(United Nations/Unsplash)

It has been one year since patient zero was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital after returning from Wuhan, China. Now, social distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks is the new normal for many Ontarians.

It can be hard to remember everything that happened since COVID-19 turned the world upside down. Here is a timeline of events that lead to where Canada is today.

(Adhy Savala/Unsplash)

February 2020: COVID-19 cases began to rise across different provinces in Canada.

(Matt Smart/Unsplash)

March 2020: After the first COVID-19 death in Canada, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. At this time, Canada had more than 100 confirmed cases.

(Martin Sanchez/Unsplash)

March 12, 2020: Schools closed for the first time after extended March break.

(MChe Lee/Unsplash)

March 16, 2020: The Canadian government announced that they will be closing the borders to non-Canadians.

(Pascal Meier/Unsplash)

March 25, 2020: Canada released an emergency bill making it mandatory for all returning travellers to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Canada.

(Artem Kniaz/Unsplash)

April 2020: Canada’s chief public health officer suggested that people should start wearing masks in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and announced the importance of physical distancing.

(Leohoho via Unsplash)

April 2020: The provincial government ordered non-essential businesses to close in Ontario. Thousands of people lost their jobs.

(Tim Mossholder via Unsplash)

April 2020: The Canadian government implemented the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, financial support for those who lost their jobs due to workplace closures.

(Michelle Spollen via Unsplash)

August 2020: After a summer of lockdowns, businesses began to reopen with new restrictions in place and life seemed a little more normal again. The curve started to flatten.

(Artem Beliaikin via Unsplash)

Sept. 23, 2020: The second wave of COVID-19 hit and tighter restrictions were placed on businesses, restaurants and gyms again. Social gatherings were also limited again.

(Elena Mozhvilo via Unsplash)

Dec 2020: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were released and Canada began receiving thousands of doses.

(Daniel Schludi via Unsplash)

January 2021: The start of a new year brings hope for us all. Though COVID-19 may not be eradicated for a while, we have to remember to stay safe and protect not only ourselves but everyone around us.