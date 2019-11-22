Tips and resources to help you get through exam season

All the things you need to ace your projects and exams this semester

With exams starting in two weeks, students will be busy studying across campus. (Courtesy of PxHere)

Exam season is quickly approaching, which means students across campus will soon be writing tests, handing in projects and, of course, dealing with a lot of stress. To get ahead and prevent any added stress, you can check out some of the following resources available on campus over the next few weeks.

How to prepare

Create a study plan: in order to have enough time to prepare for your exams, it is crucial to create a study plan to figure out when you will study for each course. You can meet with a peer academic coach to discuss study and learning strategies.

If you are taking any engineering courses, you can drop in on a Supported Learning Group (SLG) session to get help. The SLG has sessions running until Dec. 2 for various courses. You can find their schedule online and see what session you would like to attend.

Students can also book an appointment with a Peer Academic Coach (PAC) for academic help. The PAC’s are upper-year students from different programs across campus who are available to help students and share their student tips and experiences from the program.

Where to study

The Student Learning Centre (SLC) has different floors and rooms where students can enjoy a beautiful view while they study. Each floor has a different theme so you can be sure to find one that works best for you.

The Ryerson Library is the perfect quiet space to study and prepare for exams. You can also book rooms to meet with classmates and discuss projects or enjoy the quiet space to yourself.

The Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM) also has several rooms that you can book for studying. The rooms have windows with beautiful views and are located on the 2nd and 4th floors of the building.

Resources

On Nov. 27, Ryerson is hosting the second of two events to give students the opportunity to drop in for academic, leadership and career support. Get Advice, Grab a Slice will include pizza for students who wish to visit and will be held in the RCC. The event is in partnership with the Ryerson Career & Co-op Centre, Student Life and Student Learning Support. The first event was held Nov. 20.

On Dec. 3, students who wish to learn about the basics of citation and referencing in academic papers can attend a workshop offered by the Student Learning Support (SLS). The SLS also offers tutoring and other academic help for students.