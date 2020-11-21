COVID-19NewsOff CampusTopTop stories

Toronto and Peel to be placed in lockdown starting Monday

by Nojoud Al Mallees
written by Nojoud Al Mallees

After weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, Ford announces a regional lockdown for hot spots

Doug Ford at Queen’s Park announcing new measures, including a lockdown for Toronto and Peel. (Courtesy of the Premier of Ontario YouTube account)

Toronto and Peel region will go into lockdown effective Monday, Nov. 23 at 12:01 a.m., announced Premier Doug Ford from Queen’s Park on Friday. 

A number of measures were announced as part of the regional lockdown after days of speculation over more stringent restrictions for hot spots. These measures include a limit of 10 people at indoor gatherings, weddings and other ceremonies. Non-essential businesses will be closed. Individuals living alone may stay in contact with one other household and schools will remain open. Businesses will also remain open for curbside pickup only. Fines of $750 per person will be issued for non-compliance.

“We cannot afford a provincewide lockdown, so we are taking preventative action today by moving Toronto and Peel into lockdown-level restrictions and other regions into higher levels of restrictions. We need to take decisive action to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Ford. 

Ford also announced a $600-million investment to support businesses affected by the newly announced measures. This fund will help businesses pay bills such as hydro bills and property taxes. 

The lockdown comes after weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases concentrated in Toronto and Peel region, with 80 per cent of the province’s cases coming from those two areas. With hospitalizations and intensive care numbers spiking, some hospitals have scaled back on elective surgeries. Ontario modelling released last week projected the province could see 6,000 cases per day by mid-December.

In addition to the measures for Toronto and Peel, other regions were moved from their current level in the provincial framework, with Durham and Waterloo moving to the red zone.

For more details on the newly announced measures, the official news release is available here

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

You may also like

Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast – Season...

Toronto van killer lied about communicating with mass...

Ryerson hires augmented reality company to create virtual...

Two Ryerson research teams secure $200,000 to fund...

Minassian wished ‘for more young, attractive female’ victims...

Girl Guides of Canada find new ways to...

Mattamy Athletic Centre reopens Saturday, operating under the...

Minassian’s thoughts ‘similar to psychosis’: defence expert assessment

Job outlook for students gloomy as pandemic persists

Lessons from trying to predict an unpredictable U.S....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this
0:00
0:00