As we know, weed is now legal. Do you want to share a joint with some buds and celebrate legalization? Here are some events in Toronto happening to mark the special day.



Party with Vice

Weed Did It with Tweed

RSVP for a party with VICE at the Drake Hotel (1150 Queen St. W.). The event is on Oct. 17 and starts at 6 p.m. The event features local artists and some surprises.



Smoke with your buds

Legalization Day at Trinity Bellwoods

You’ve probably already smoked here, but now you can do it without being paranoid about the cops on bikes. Expect huge crowds – over 3,000 people are interested in the event on Facebook and more than 700 have hit the “going” button. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 19.



Win a burrito

Friendly Stranger ‘Wake n Bake’ breakfast and end of prohibition party

On Oct. 19, Friendly Stranger (241 Queen St. W.) is hosting a wake n bake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. and later, a party from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. The party will have live bands, a smoking lounge and food trucks. Get ready for the munchies. The first 150 people will get a free breakfast burrito and coffee.



Learn how to make edibles

Leafy Learning Hub Pop-up

The one day pop-up will take place at 753 Queen St. W. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct.17. Learn from experts about the rules and regulations of marijuana use, learn about responsible consumption and how to make edibles.

Get High at Love Child

Love Child Social House “Dress to Impress” Party

The Cannabis Society is hosting a legalization party Oct. 17 at the Love Child Social House. The event will include sponsored cannabis lounges and educational opportunities. The event starts at 6 p.m. at 69 Bathurst St.