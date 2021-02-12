Arts & LifeCommunity NewsFun StuffNewsOff CampusTopTop stories

Toronto Humane Society rescues 27 dogs from northern Ontario

by Jonathan Bradley
written by Jonathan Bradley

The rescued dogs include two female dogs and their puppies 

The Toronto Humane Society received 27 dogs through its partner Northern Reach Rescue Network (Toronto Humane Society/Facebook)

The Toronto Humane Society (THS) located in Toronto Centre will soon have 27 dogs from northern Ontario put up for adoption, according to a Facebook post made on Monday. 

The THS said in the post it received these dogs through Northern Reach Rescue Network, a non-profit organization that sends dogs from northern Ontario communities to the south for assistance. 

“The transport itself was quite a harrowing journey, which included whiteout conditions, road closures and all the challenges that come with a northern winter,” said THS. “After an exceptionally long drive by our dedicated driver, our adorable and fluffy guests arrived yesterday morning at 6 a.m.” 

Among the dogs rescued are two female dogs and their puppies. One of these female dogs is named Dagmar, and she has one-month-old puppies. 

The THS said some of the dogs will be returning to their communities once they receive the veterinary attention they need. Other dogs will be provided with new homes in Toronto. 

“This transfer truly represents the meaning of partnership and required all hands on deck,” said the organization. 

There have been 11,000 adoption applications from people at the THS in the last two months. It processes around 3,000 adoptions in an average year. While the agency says it’s thrilled with the community support, it has created a backlog of applications. 

The adoption process consists of four steps. These steps are setting up an appointment through the adoption meeting booking system, virtual counselling, a virtual meet and greet and finalizing the adoption. 

Transfer adult dogs cost $400 to adopt and puppies can be purchased for $500. 

photo of Jonathan Bradley

Jonathan Bradley is the breaking news reporter at the Ryersonian for the winter 2021 semester. Bradley is a fourth-year journalism student at Ryerson University. Bradley works as a writer at the Ryerson School of Journalism. He has done freelance stories for the Post Millennial, the National Post, and the Financial Post. His favourite hobbies are exercising, playing his acoustic guitar, and reading.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Jonathan Bradley is the breaking news reporter at the Ryersonian for the winter 2021 semester. Bradley is a fourth-year journalism student at Ryerson University. Bradley works as a writer at the Ryerson School of Journalism. He has done freelance stories for the Post Millennial, the National Post, and the Financial Post. His favourite hobbies are exercising, playing his acoustic guitar, and reading.

You may also like

TTC looking at alternatives to Presto

Ryerson researchers secure close to $124,000 to fund...

Contributions of Black Canadian leaders recognized at a...

RyersonianTV: Weekly News Update for February 11, 2021

Native Women’s Association of Canada launches new Indigenous...

What I wish I knew in first year

Recognizing student mental health and well-being during the...

University students face increased risk for eating disorders

Ontario extends stay-at-home order across most of the...

Virtual learning at Ryerson to continue into spring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this
0:00
0:00