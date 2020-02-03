Community NewsNewsOn CampusPolitics & SecuritySecurityTopTop stories

Toronto Police searching for two suspects following assault on campus Thursday

by Isabelle Kirkwood
written by Isabelle Kirkwood

Toronto Police Service has released photos of the suspects

assault feb 3
Suspect 1, pictured right, Suspect 2, pictured left, are both wanted by Toronto Police (Source: Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Police are looking for two individuals suspected of attacking a person on the Ryerson University campus on Jan. 30.

The person who reported the incident said two individuals assaulted them and fled the area when they yelled for help. The assault Thursday was reported to have taken place in the area around 285 Victoria St., Toronto Police stated in a press release.

Toronto Police described the person who reported the incident as a “community guest,” who sustained injuries following the attack, for which they received medical assistance from Ryerson Security.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, over 6’0, with a medium build, wearing a hooded winter coat, torn jeans and black sneakers.

The second individual is described as a black male, approximately 6’0, with a heavier build, who was reportedly wearing a black Canada Goose hooded winter coat, zip up hoodie, light coloured jeans and black sneakers.

Toronto Police have released images of the suspects.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

You may also like

Toronto Centre’s Annamie Paul announces Green party leadership...

RSU student advocacy co-ordinator barred from representing students:...

Kobe Bryant fans reflect on his impact on...

Ryersonian Audio: Blue & Gold Podcast Episode 13

Basketball fans celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant

Ryerson Students’ Union holds service blackout

Protesters rally against Bell’s prison phone system monopoly

Ryerson outlines next steps for creating new student...

Ryerson confirms post about coronavirus outbreak on campus...

A brief history of women’s hockey in Canada

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

5 + 15 =

Previous Next
Close
Test Caption
Test Description goes like this