Toronto Police searching for two suspects following assault on campus Thursday

Suspect 1, pictured right, Suspect 2, pictured left, are both wanted by Toronto Police (Source: Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Police are looking for two individuals suspected of attacking a person on the Ryerson University campus on Jan. 30.

The person who reported the incident said two individuals assaulted them and fled the area when they yelled for help. The assault Thursday was reported to have taken place in the area around 285 Victoria St., Toronto Police stated in a press release.

Toronto Police described the person who reported the incident as a “community guest,” who sustained injuries following the attack, for which they received medical assistance from Ryerson Security.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, over 6’0, with a medium build, wearing a hooded winter coat, torn jeans and black sneakers.

The second individual is described as a black male, approximately 6’0, with a heavier build, who was reportedly wearing a black Canada Goose hooded winter coat, zip up hoodie, light coloured jeans and black sneakers.

Toronto Police have released images of the suspects.

