Toronto Six name Ryerson’s Lisa Haley as assistant coach

by Lara Kuipers
written by Lara Kuipers

The Six became the sixth team in the NWHL in April 2020

Lisa Haley with the Ryerson Rams women’s hockey team (Courtesy Winston Chow, Ryerson Athletics).

Ryerson women’s hockey coach Lisa Haley will join the Toronto Six as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, the team announced in a press release Thursday.

This comes after Toronto was announced as the sixth team of the National Women’s Hockey League’s (NWHL) in April 2020 and were named the Toronto Six in May. It is the first Canadian team in the league. 

Haley joins president and head coach Digit Murphy behind the bench. 

Since joining the Rams as its first head coach in April 2011, Haley led the women’s hockey team to its first playoff win in February 2018. Under her leadership, the team also had its first playoff series win when they advanced to the second round of the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) playoffs in the 2018-19 season.

In 2014, Haley won gold at the Sochi Olympics with the Canadian Senior Women’s National Team, and in October 2020 Haley was confirmed as the head coach of the Hungarian Women’s national team, according to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) website.

The sixth NWHL season is set to start in Lake Placid this January. 

Lara Kuipers was a sports reporter at the Ryersonian in Fall 2020.

