TTC lost more than $70M to fare evasion last year

TTC reports that over 15 per cent of street car riders are evading fares

The TTC says that the loss of revenue from fare evasion could impact their ability to improve services and keep fares stagnant.(David Lao/Ryersonian)

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) lost at least $70.3 million in revenue due to fare evasion in 2019, according to a report prepared for the TTC audit committee. The report acknowledged that losses could be as high as $73 million when the impact of their free transit for children under the age of 12 policy is taken into account.

According to the report, “fares represent 97 per cent of the TTC’s non-subsidized operating revenue.” The TTC says that the loss of revenue from fare evasion could impact their ability to improve services and keep fares stagnant.

The estimated loss represents an increase from recent years, with 2017 and 2018 losses falling around $50 million and $60 million respectively. According to the report, ongoing updates to fare collection infrastructure, such as the implementation of the Presto card and the design of new streetcars, have “inadvertently increased fare evasion risk.”

The report also cites social media as a contributor to increased fare evasion. It says that community members use social media platforms to alert one another of the location of fare inspectors, which allows people to avoid being caught.

The report lays out recommendations for decreasing fare evasion, including increased use of plain-clothes fare inspectors. However, the report suggests a more holistic approach that involves using public education to facilitate “a culture shift towards fare compliance and a reset of social norms.”