TTC post-secondary photo ID available on campus today

by Chelsey Gould
Students can get their post-secondary photo ID done on campus today in Oakham House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Ryersonian staff)

Ryerson students can purchase a 2019/20 Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) post-secondary photo ID on campus today. 

Photographs are being taken from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Shadd Room, in Oakham House at 63 Gould St., according to the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) Facebook page. Students are required to bring proof of full-time enrolment, such as a class schedule and a piece of photo ID.

The ID costs $7. Cash, credit and debit are accepted.

Any student who purchases a TTC post-secondary monthly pass (only available on Presto cards) are required to travel with an accompanying TTC post-secondary photo ID for the current school year or there’s a risk of being fined up to $345. 

Students can also purchase a TTC post-secondary photo ID at the Sherbourne subway station for $5.25 during its photo ID centre hours.

TTC photographers will also be on campus Oct. 29, at the same time and location.

Chelsey Gould is a reporter and copy editor with the Ryersonian.

