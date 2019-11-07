TTC power outage strands morning commuters on Line 2

The shut-down is the second major delay on Line 2 this week

A power shut-off ground Toronto subway’s Line 2 to a halt Thursday morning, marking the second major delay on the city’s crosstown subway line this week.

Just before 7 a.m., the TTC announced on Twitter it was investigating a power outage on Line 2 between Bloor-Yonge and Broadview stations. Shortly after, the agency announced the delay had been extended to between St. George and Pape stations and shuttle buses were being dispatched.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Pape and St George as power has been shut down. We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible. Shuttle buses are running.— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 7, 2019

Online, the TTC continued to update customers about the situation and suggest alternate routes to avoid the Line 2 shut-down, such as the Lakeshore East GO Train and the 506 Carlton streetcar.

The delay continued for more than two hours until 9:23 a.m., when the TTC announced via Twitter that power had been restored and regular subway service had resumed.

Thursday morning’s outage was the second time this week service had been disrupted on Line 2. On Monday, signal issues stranded hundreds for more than 15 minutes between High Park and Dundas West stations.