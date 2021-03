Students are pursuing side hustles, a form of employment that is undertaken alongside a full-time or part-time job, for financial stability. Since the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate for youth between 15-24 reached 16.7 per cent, according to Statista. Resulting in students looking for innovative and creative ways of making money.

Allissa Hibbs Allissa Hibbs is a fourth-year journalism student and is the video producer for the Ryersonian