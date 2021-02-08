Virtual learning at Ryerson to continue into spring and summer 2021

A limited number of courses will be conducted with in-person learning

Ryerson University courses will be held online for the spring and summer semesters, according to a statement issued by Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi on Thursday.

A few courses will be available for in-person learning as allowed by government and public health guidelines. Students attending these courses will have to wear a mask, physical distance and adhere to capacity restrictions.

Remote work for the majority of Ryerson’s employees will continue until at least the end of the spring and summer semesters on Aug. 13. In the statement, Lachemi thanked Ryerson employees who have been coming to campus to provide critical services.

Lachemi said continuing virtual learning at Ryerson is in the best interest of the university’s community.

“I want to thank you for your continued patience, resilience and commitment to one another in adapting to our current way of living and learning,” he said. “A continued remote learning environment will limit the spread of COVID-19 and we all must do our part to keep each other safe.”

He said the university continues to follow government orders and public health advice in planning for the fall 2021 semester. Community members will not be asked to come to campus until the Ontario government and public health agencies say it is safe to open.

“This will likely mean a gradual return, prioritizing areas that would most benefit from in-person interaction,” he said. “The university is actively planning for a number of scenarios in advance of the 2021-2022 academic year and we will keep you informed as decisions are made.”

Tamar Levy, a fourth-year business management student at Ryerson, said she will be taking her last lower liberal during the spring semester. Levy said she is fine with courses being held online.

“I think the majority of us have gotten used to this teaching, if you can call it that,” said Levy. “Honestly, it saves time in my schedule and if it’s an asynchronous class, that would be even better.”

She said she is disappointed to be graduating during COVID-19 but there is not much that can be done.

Ryerson announced last week that they would be postponing all spring 2021 convocation ceremonies. All 2020 and spring 2021 graduates will be able to participate in a future ceremony in person and they will be able to cross the stage if they choose to.

Lachemi acknowledged Ontario’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until at least Feb. 11. He asked Ryerson community members to stay home as much as possible.