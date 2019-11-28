NewsVideos

Virtual reality as an empathy machine

by Ryersonian Staff
written by Ryersonian Staff

A study published by Stanford University last year found that virtual reality can make people more compassionate compared to other forms of media. Ryerson’s School of Journalism uses virtual reality techniques to help students tell stories.

(Mah Noor Mubarik/Ryersonian)

Ryersonian staff are responsible for the news website edited and produced by final-year undergraduate and graduate journalism students at Ryerson University.

It features all the content from the weekly campus newspaper, The Ryersonian, and distributes news and online multimedia, including video newscasts from RyersonianTV.

Ryersonian.ca also provides videos, images, and other interactive material in partnership with the School of Journalism.

