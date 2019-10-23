Why you should know of Japanese film director Hirokazu Kore-eda

From his ‘Maborosi’ 1995, ‘Nobody Knows’ 2004, ‘Like Father, Like Son’ 2013 to ‘Shoplifters’ 2018.

Hirokazu Kore-eda is an auteur who ensures complete artistic control over his films by assuming the roles of writer, director and editor on his projects. As a director, he finds inspiration in his own personal lived experiences and real-life cases in the Japanese society. He builds from his personal reflections touching upon the social issues in his environment, said Kore-eda to film critic Mark Schilling in an interview in 2010. Kore-eda is able to scrutinize Japan.

According to Japanese Film Festival Magazine, Kore-eda shows that we are all affected by similar painful human experiences across borders, language barriers and cultures. A notable recurring theme in the following films: Maborosi, Nobody Knows, Like Father, Like Son and Shoplifters – is that these movies in one way or another criticizes, or portrays the tragic reality that children suffer at the hands of their parents. Kore-eda also shows time in a metaphorical and philosophical manner. Japanese cinema can be characterized by one important denominator, the representation of time, as one of the crucial differentiating factors between Japanese and Western cinema.

He does so through straight cuts and blurring the lines between memory and the present. At first glance, his style may seem overly simplistic, however that’s a failure to appreciate the effects it carries on viewers. The longer shots allow spectators to reflect and think along with the characters. An example of longer shot in his film Maborosi, is towards the end, when a group of people are walking in line by the shore of the water.

His films show that no matter how much time passes, the characters pain gives way to a kind of suffering that is lonely. It is a common recurrence in his films to use freeze frames that at first glance resemble a still photograph, according to, The Visual Representation of Time in the Oeuvre of Kore-eda published in 2014. For instance, when observing the sea in Maborosi, the peacefulness of the water moving gives indication of time passing. This is seen time after time, again in the last scene with the burning of fire and the movement of smoke evaporating towards the sky.

Kore-eda has used his platform and his cinematic projects to shed light on the ugly truths of the country that are kept hidden from foreign audiences, according to Japanese Film Festival Magazine in 2019.

“The class divide has widened in Japan over the past five years, and there are more people who are not being reached by the safety net that should be in place,” says Kore-eda. This is why the film Shoplifters, played a major role in Kore-eda’s domestic and international success. It’s the fifth Japanese recipient of the best award at the 71st Cannes Festival and was the first Japanese film to win a Palme D’Or in Cannes since 1997, according to the Japanese Times in 2018.

“Every time I come to this film festival, people who continue to create movies keep me going,” he says. “I think films have the power of connecting polarized and separated worlds.”

Although, it was not Kore-eda’s intention or primary purpose to change people’s attitude towards social issues through his work, he has inevitably done so by raising awareness. After his film Nobody Knows, he received several letters from people who had seen the film and had consequently been affected by it. In Nobody Knows, four young children are abandoned by their mother and as a result of neglect the youngest child falls to her death. Some of his fans said that this film changed their perspectives on everyday situations. They said that they found themselves to be concerned when they witnessed children in their surroundings, playing alone in neighborhood parks in the evenings. Fan letters helped him realize the impact and the difference he could make through his art which made him happy, says Kore-eda.

Kore-eda further explores the bond between child and parent. A character in Nobody Knows, questions nature versus nurture by asking: Does giving birth automatically make you a mother? Another character in Like Father, Like Son, perhaps answers the question asked in Nobody Knows: “It’s who raises you that matters most.”

Kore-eda focuses on family through the exploration of communities that are unheard of. The communities that are too poor or socially isolated to make the news (Shoplifters), those who are victims of medical malpractice (Like Father, Like Son), and of child neglect (Nobody Knows), according to Japanese Film Festival Magazine. As a director, Kore-eda is careful to spark emotion and encourages change in the future through the portrayal of heartbreaking stories. Stories that we’ve perhaps become desensitized to. His recurring themes of child neglect is the third largest type of child abuse in Japan with 26, 818 cases in 2017, according to Japanese Film Festival Magazine.

The stories he tells are not only provocative to his audience, but in fact put Kore-eda under a microscope and makes him susceptible to backlash for his portrayal of an imperfect Japan. His unconventional style and bravery have gotten him foreign attention, so much so that DreamWorks acquired the English-language remake rights to Like Father, Like Son. The film even caught director Steven Spielberg’s attention at Cannes in 2013, where the movie was awarded the Jury Prize, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kore-eda has the ability to bring such traditional methods of filmmaking and the beauty of everydayness to the forefront of cinema. And his work thrives on the local and global sphere, despite the Japanese context of his films. His films ‘Maborosi’ 1995, ‘Nobody Knows’ 2004, ‘Like Father, Like Son’ 2013 and ‘Shoplifters’ 2018 show that human stories told through authentic means can be universal. In an increasingly materialistic world, Kore-eda reminds the world of its humanity.