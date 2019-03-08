(Graphic by Talia Boettinger/Ryersonian)

Every year, International Women’s Day puts a spotlight on many different political and societal issues. From the wage gap, to violence against women, to intersectionality, it is a day to recognize those in our society that are working towards a brighter future for everyone.

The Ryersonian is highlighting just a few of the amazing women that were, and some that still are, working towards making Canada a safer and more inclusive country. Whether they started new organizations, or found ways to educate and inspire change, these women are working hard to make a difference. These heroes show us that change can start anywhere, as long as you are willing to try.

Pam Palmater, the Chair of Indigenous Governance at Ryerson University, has worked in First Nations issues for over 25 years. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/XWJLEhl2OT — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) March 4, 2019

Sumaya Dalmar was a Somali transgender activist that inspired many, and has a scholarship named after her at Ryerson University for racialized transgender students. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/edkKAgQ1R8 — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) March 4, 2019

You can see Viola Desmond on the new Canadian $10 bills. In 1946, she challenged racial segregation in Nova Scotia by refusing to leave the whites-only section of a theatre. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/Q6LeIOsqci — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) March 5, 2019

Vathsala Illesinghe is Ryerson's first Trudeau Scholar, researching the intersection between immigration policy and violence against women. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/AIcnVFP9MU — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) March 5, 2019

@nouralideeb is the Chairperson for the Canadian Federation of Students in Ontario. She fights for student rights, and pushes for change. pic.twitter.com/7hm5cs4kPW — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) March 6, 2019

Sarah Sabatinos, a Ryerson professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biology, and her team are seeking to improve chemotherapy drug treatment. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/mRW61nG9nH — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) March 7, 2019

Chatelaine would mix traditional content, like recipes, with politically and socially minded topics like violence against women, pay equality, abortion and more. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/5NFfrPHyiE — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) March 7, 2019

@ZoeDodd won the 2018 Casey Award for her work with safe injection sites, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/YR5NhLgbWK — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) March 8, 2019

Farrah Khan, Manager of Ryerson's Consent Comes First, is a nationally recognized advocate and educator in sexual violence. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/shbnRu9SlW — The Ryersonian (@theryersonian) March 8, 2019