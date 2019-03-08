Every year, International Women’s Day puts a spotlight on many different political and societal issues. From the wage gap, to violence against women, to intersectionality, it is a day to recognize those in our society that are working towards a brighter future for everyone.
The Ryersonian is highlighting just a few of the amazing women that were, and some that still are, working towards making Canada a safer and more inclusive country. Whether they started new organizations, or found ways to educate and inspire change, these women are working hard to make a difference. These heroes show us that change can start anywhere, as long as you are willing to try.