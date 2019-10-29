Women’s Rams hockey sees loss in early game

Blues defeat Rams with two late goals

Rams women’s team group up to listen to their coaches in the Mattamy Athletic Centre, on Oct. 2, 2019. (Sidra Jafri/RSJ)

The Ryerson Rams women’s hockey team suffered a 2-0 loss against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues at the Mattamy Athletic Centre Wednesday, Oct. 23.

With 1:14 minutes remaining in the third period, the Blues scored the first goal of the game. Defenceman Cristine Chao scored from the right wing, assisted by Breanna Berndsen and Jessica Robichaud. Students from local elementary schools, who got the afternoon off to attend the game, cheered loudly throughout.

Thirteen seconds after their first goal, the Blues scored the second and final goal. Ryerson had pulled its goalie when the Blues’ Mathilde De Serres took advantage of the opening and scored on the empty net from the Rams’ blue line.

“They got the puck moving and they took their chance on net. That’s what happens and it’s what they should have been doing all game,” said Gord Ellis, parent of one of the Blues players.

The Blues came into the match on a two-game win streak and were ranked No. 6 in the country, while the Rams had a one win and one loss record and were ranked No. 8. But the Rams were the better offensive team in the first period, outshooting the Blues 11-5.

Ryerson had two power plays in the period and the Blues had one. Tom Koszyczki, parent of a student from R.H. McGregor Elementary School, said that both teams had a couple good chances during the power plays, but were unable to score.

For Gavin Lally, a student at R.H. McGregor, the highlight of the period was the save that the U of T goalie, Madeline Albert, made seven minutes into the period.

“There was a huge scramble in front of the net. Everyone thought it was a goal but the goalie saved the puck.”

While the game took place, the students from all the elementary schools, who accounted for nearly 1,000 people in the stands, participated in dance, dab and cheering competitions.

Last season, the Blues won silver in the Ontario University Athletics championship. Ryerson made it to OUA semifinals for the first time in program history after winning 15 out of 24 games throughout the season.

Although this game is the third for both teams, Koszyczki says every win counts when it comes to making the playoffs.

Ryerson and the Blues followed this game by both beating University of Windsor at their home rinks, 7-1 and 4-1 respectively.