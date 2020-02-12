Your guide to a cute and affordable Valentine’s Day date in the city

Ideas that don’t drain your latest paycheque

(Brent Smyth/Ryersonian)

Romantic evenings out don’t have to break the bank. If you’ve been struggling to plan the perfect Valentine’s Day for you and your honey, don’t fret. We have you (and your wallet) covered.

Black Lab Brewing, dog-friendly bar

For dog-loving couples, Black Lab Brewing is the perfect spot for you and your bae to kick back with a beer without having to leave your fur baby at home. The dog-friendly craft brewery in Leslieville offers the best of both worlds: Chill hangouts with babe and cute cuddles with your doggo. What more could you want? Don’t worry about feeling like you need to own a dog to go to Black Lab, though. You’re still welcome to go and cuddle other people’s dogs. One note: dogs are the only pets allowed at Black Lab, so, best for all you cat lovers out there to try out one of the below ideas instead.

Toronto Light Festival

For those of you who have been meaning to go to the Toronto Light Festival but haven’t had a chance, this is it. Consider this your sign from the universe. You’re only going to get busier with midterms after Friday, so get out and see the city’s most exquisite light display this Valentine’s Day. Oh, and it’s free admission, which means you really have no excuse.

Tilt retro arcade bar

If you and your babe are into games, consider spending Valentine’s Day at Tilt, Toronto’s largest retro arcade bar. There’s a $5 entry fee, but all arcades are set to free mode. They offer a selection of 20 craft beers, $6 perogies, $5 dill pickle fries and more affordable foods. P.S. They have a deep-fried Mars bar for only $4.

Homemade sushi date

For those who’d much rather have a quiet date night at home, why not try a homemade sushi night? It’s nowhere near as intimidating as it sounds, we promise. Google a basic sushi recipe, grab the ingredients from your nearest grocery store, crack open a bottle of wine and boom: You have yourselves a romantic at-home date.

To kick things up a notch, put on your favourite TV show (The Office, anyone?), dim the lights and light some candles. After all, Valentine’s Day calls for a little ambiance, don’t you think?

Indie concert at the The Phoenix

If you and your honey love music, but weren’t down to casually toss $400 on Post Malone’s show on Friday, we have your back. A relatively new indie folk band called Whitney is performing at The Phoenix Concert Theatre on Valentine’s Day. If Mumford and Sons give you all the warm feels, you’ll also enjoy Whitney.

And there you have it. Five affordable and not boring date ideas for Valentine’s Day. Remember, Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a stressful ordeal or a crazy pre-planned production. Don’t overthink it. As cliché as it may sound, sometimes the simplest moments are the most beautiful. Make it about you and your boo and everything else will fall into place.