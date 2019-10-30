News

Yusra Javed remembered with tribute at Queen’s Park

by Ethan Craft
The former press gallery intern’s portrait was hung in the gallery lounge to honour her memory  

Former fourth-year Ryerson journalism student Yusra Javed was honoured yesterday with a tribute and moment of silence at Queen’s Park.

Javed, a Queen’s Park press gallery intern this past summer, died from a sudden heart-related illness on Sept. 14. She was 21.

Ted Arnott, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, read a statement on behalf of the Queen’s Park press gallery about Javed’s life and impact.

“Yusra was on her way to becoming one of the very best journalists in the country,” the statement read. “To get a taste of her unabashed gumption, you needed only to watch her questioning the Premier. None of us could have done that so skillfully at just 21.”

MPP Doly Begum, who represents Javed’s riding of Scarborough Southwest, spoke about her tenacity and the role of women of colour in journalism.

A framed photo of Javed, accompanied by the obituary that ran in the Toronto Star last month, was also hung in the building’s press gallery lounge today. “In loving memory of Yusra Javed,” its caption reads. 

Javed’s family was present for the tributes and received a standing ovation from the MPPs and press gallery members following their remarks.

A Gofundme campaign to create a journalism scholarship in Javed’s name was also organized earlier this month by political reporter Emma Paling from Huffington Post Canada. The crowdfunding initiative quickly surpassed its original $5,000 goal, raising $17,250 from more than 200 unique donations.

