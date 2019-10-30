Yusra Javed remembered with tribute at Queen’s Park

The former press gallery intern’s portrait was hung in the gallery lounge to honour her memory

Former fourth-year Ryerson journalism student Yusra Javed was honoured yesterday with a tribute and moment of silence at Queen’s Park.

Javed, a Queen’s Park press gallery intern this past summer, died from a sudden heart-related illness on Sept. 14. She was 21.

Ted Arnott, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, read a statement on behalf of the Queen’s Park press gallery about Javed’s life and impact.

“Yusra was on her way to becoming one of the very best journalists in the country,” the statement read. “To get a taste of her unabashed gumption, you needed only to watch her questioning the Premier. None of us could have done that so skillfully at just 21.”

Here is what the Speaker read out in the legislature today on behalf of the press gallery for our tribute to Yusra. She is sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/z3r9M8aFKS — Allison Jones (@allisonjones_cp) October 29, 2019

MPP Doly Begum, who represents Javed’s riding of Scarborough Southwest, spoke about her tenacity and the role of women of colour in journalism.

Today MPP @DolyBegum made a beautiful statement about our friend and colleague @_YusraJaved who died this summer at the age of 21.



"All of us whose lives she touched in one way or another are better for it." ❤️



You can watch it here: https://t.co/sPzhr4jfO3 pic.twitter.com/gBU5WDOuEe — Emma 🦋 (@emmapaling) October 29, 2019

A framed photo of Javed, accompanied by the obituary that ran in the Toronto Star last month, was also hung in the building’s press gallery lounge today. “In loving memory of Yusra Javed,” its caption reads.

Javed’s family was present for the tributes and received a standing ovation from the MPPs and press gallery members following their remarks.

Hey @_YusraJaved,



Your dream came true. You're on the wall of Queen's Park press gallery giants. You'll be here forever.



Rest easy, friend. We got this for you ♥️♥️ #onpoli pic.twitter.com/Zp5DT6rzg6 — Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed) October 29, 2019

A Gofundme campaign to create a journalism scholarship in Javed’s name was also organized earlier this month by political reporter Emma Paling from Huffington Post Canada. The crowdfunding initiative quickly surpassed its original $5,000 goal, raising $17,250 from more than 200 unique donations.